Short Interest in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Decreases By 19.4%

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
ITIC stock opened at $193.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.00. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $140.25 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $365.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.84.
Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 24.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 0.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 6.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 16.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Investors Title Company Profile
Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).
