Short Interest in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Decreases By 19.4%

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

ITIC stock opened at $193.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.00. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $140.25 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $365.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $18.46 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $15.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 24.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 0.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 6.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 16.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

