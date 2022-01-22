Short Interest in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Increases By 19.6%

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DNB stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,170,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,018,000 after purchasing an additional 122,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 169,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.