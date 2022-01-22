Short Interest in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Expands By 16.6%

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,184,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,007 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 98,186.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,810,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,159 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,014,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 46,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

