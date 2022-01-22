Short Interest in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Increases By 17.8%

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPI opened at $2.37 on Friday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

