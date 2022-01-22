Short Interest in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) Decreases By 19.6%

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,800 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 656,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bridgetown 2 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 by 1,239.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BTNB opened at $9.90 on Friday. Bridgetown 2 has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

