Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Short Interest Up 18.6% in December

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the December 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

SHBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,459 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 90,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHBI opened at $20.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $399.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

