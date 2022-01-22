Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $1,400.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.71% from the company’s previous close.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,584.20.

SHOP stock opened at $882.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,372.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,443.91. Shopify has a 12-month low of $868.75 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

