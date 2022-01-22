Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 140.26% from the stock’s current price.

SHLS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

SHLS opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $221,369,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,134,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 59.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,041,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

