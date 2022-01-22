SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0002

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $112,783.83 and $104.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,643.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.86 or 0.07127691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.38 or 0.00317610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.86 or 0.00867440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00071555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.56 or 0.00473628 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.14 or 0.00259622 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.