SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.