SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 22,854 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,854 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 125.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 754,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schneider National by 21.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,640,000 after purchasing an additional 581,586 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 14.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,885,000 after purchasing an additional 314,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 94.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 564,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 274,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,036,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,423,830 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

