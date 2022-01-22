SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 21,357 Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 107,692.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDUS. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

RDUS opened at $6.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $306.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 560,691 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $4,496,741.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,946,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,893. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

