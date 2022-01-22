SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $286,000 in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 50,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $376.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $219.00 and a fifty-two week high of $432.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.03. The company has a market cap of $802.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.17. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

