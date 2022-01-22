SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 8,420 Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,282,000 after purchasing an additional 344,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 123,105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,783,000 after purchasing an additional 79,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 71,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 841.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 71,833 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $20,850,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHAT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $475.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

