Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.58 Per Share

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Service Co. International in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.30. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:SCI opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.08.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 52.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,973,000 after purchasing an additional 315,699 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,049,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 89.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

