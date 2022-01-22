Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,323,000 after buying an additional 431,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after buying an additional 64,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after buying an additional 61,599 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after buying an additional 21,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $445.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 116.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

