SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Director Acquires $59,706.00 in Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Director Charlene T. Begley bought 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of S stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94. SentinelOne Inc has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.