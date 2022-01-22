Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 100.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE stock opened at $134.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.99. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.