Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

NYSE:SEM opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $522,477,000 after buying an additional 644,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $152,485,000 after buying an additional 86,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,529,000 after buying an additional 184,422 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $90,701,000 after buying an additional 30,394 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2,313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,243,000 after buying an additional 1,842,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

