Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.
NYSE:SEM opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $43.60.
Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $522,477,000 after buying an additional 644,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $152,485,000 after buying an additional 86,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,529,000 after buying an additional 184,422 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $90,701,000 after buying an additional 30,394 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2,313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,243,000 after buying an additional 1,842,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.
About Select Medical
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
