SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPNE shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 242.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SeaSpine by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SeaSpine by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,402,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,275,000 after buying an additional 468,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SeaSpine by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SeaSpine by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 779,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,997,000 after buying an additional 41,847 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $435.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.17.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

