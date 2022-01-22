Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

