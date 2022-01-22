Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives $183.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of SGEN traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.55. 1,224,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,080. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen has a 52 week low of $127.37 and a 52 week high of $199.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.41.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. Seagen’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $1,071,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $7,442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 494,679 shares of company stock valued at $80,663,341. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Seagen by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,797 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Seagen by 1,211.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after purchasing an additional 997,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Seagen by 543.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 807,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Seagen by 63.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,344,000 after purchasing an additional 615,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Seagen by 1,035.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,200,000 after purchasing an additional 526,768 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.