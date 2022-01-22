Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 150,806 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,806 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.26% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $13,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 16,151 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 824,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 285,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.101 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.