Scotia Capital Inc. Has $12.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,091,000 after purchasing an additional 85,338 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $402.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $428.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $338.57 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

