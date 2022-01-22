Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,407.7% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 73,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 68,655 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 61,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $3,304,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

BMY opened at $63.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

