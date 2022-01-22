Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) EVP David L. Geyer Sells 16,000 Shares

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $429,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 410.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 2,321.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 8,681.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

