Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 26.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 65.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Sanofi by 47.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

SNY opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $129.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

