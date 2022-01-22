Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $694,148.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,297 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 96.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,252,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 615,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 562.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 525,952 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 422,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

SGMO opened at $5.68 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $15.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.