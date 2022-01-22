Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $187.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.63. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $133.27 and a twelve month high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

