Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.67.

SAFRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($170.45) to €140.00 ($159.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Safran from €145.00 ($164.77) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.28. 197,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.