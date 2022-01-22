SafeBlast (BLAST) Achieves Market Cap of $964,268.25

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $964,268.25 and $187,243.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,557.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.81 or 0.00829110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00252765 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00024047 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

