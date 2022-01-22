S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SANT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on S&T in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on S&T in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on S&T in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on S&T in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

S&T stock opened at €15.41 ($17.51) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46. S&T has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.05) and a 52-week high of €24.20 ($27.50). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €19.59. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.58.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

