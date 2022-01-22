Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 263,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETWO. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at $118,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at $131,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

ETWO opened at $8.25 on Friday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

