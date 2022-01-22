Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.73 Million Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 32.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 16.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AdvanSix by 6.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $41.64 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.94.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

