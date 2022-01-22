Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 79,192 FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 79,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,170,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,974,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,058,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIGS opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $116,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547.

Several analysts have commented on FIGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.77.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

