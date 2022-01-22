Rudius Management LP Acquires 89,912 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Rudius Management LP lifted its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,051,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,912 shares during the period. Clarivate comprises 9.8% of Rudius Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rudius Management LP owned about 0.16% of Clarivate worth $23,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLVT. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 10.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 4.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 79,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

NYSE CLVT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,729,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -102.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.32. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

