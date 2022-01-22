Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $332.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $360.00 to $332.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $357.35.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $292.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 830.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

