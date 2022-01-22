Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $33.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BKR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.24.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $348,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $729,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,252,165. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 198,478 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,121,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 300,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 266,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

