Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €40.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on G1A. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €41.69 ($47.37).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €42.70 ($48.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €27.86 ($31.66) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($55.17). The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.31.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

