Robert W. Baird Boosts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $230.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $220.05.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC opened at $200.96 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.45. The company has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,531. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.