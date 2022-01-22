Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS) shot up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.80. 851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RRTS)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload Logistics, Less-than-Truckload, and Ascent Global Logistics. The Truckload Logistics segment manages pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight.

