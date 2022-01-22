Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 40,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 517,217 shares.The stock last traded at $64.27 and had previously closed at $62.39.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

