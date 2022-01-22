Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,589 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 84.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE RIO opened at $74.36 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.