Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target Raised to C$53.50 at National Bank Financial

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$53.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RHUHF. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS RHUHF opened at $38.64 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

