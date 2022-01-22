Reviewing Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) & United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Washington Federal and United Security Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal $652.17 million 3.48 $183.62 million $2.60 13.38 United Security Bancshares $39.09 million 3.56 $8.96 million $0.50 16.36

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares. Washington Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Security Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Washington Federal and United Security Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Federal 0 1 0 0 2.00 United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Washington Federal currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.07%. Given Washington Federal’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Washington Federal has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Washington Federal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Washington Federal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Washington Federal pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Security Bancshares pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Washington Federal has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Federal and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal 29.56% 10.21% 0.99% United Security Bancshares 22.26% 7.32% 0.72%

Summary

Washington Federal beats United Security Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development. The consumer loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: single-family-residential mortgage, custom construction, consumer lot loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions. The company was founded on April 24, 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, mortgage loans, credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, wire transfers, money market accounts, mobile banking, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

