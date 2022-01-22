Reviewing Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) & Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for Shutterstock and Beyond Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Shutterstock
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
|Beyond Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Insider and Institutional Ownership
65.2% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of Shutterstock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Shutterstock and Beyond Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Shutterstock
|$666.69 million
|4.94
|$71.77 million
|$2.71
|33.24
|Beyond Commerce
|$4.19 million
|1.07
|-$10.42 million
|N/A
|N/A
Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.
Profitability
This table compares Shutterstock and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Shutterstock
|13.48%
|23.73%
|13.70%
|Beyond Commerce
|-201.29%
|N/A
|-49.61%
Volatility and Risk
Shutterstock has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 4.75, meaning that its share price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Shutterstock beats Beyond Commerce on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
Shutterstock Company Profile
Shutterstock, Inc. engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial. The Other Category segment comprises of webdam. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Beyond Commerce Company Profile
Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
