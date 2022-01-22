Reviewing Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) & Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Shutterstock and Beyond Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 0 4 0 3.00 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shutterstock currently has a consensus price target of $126.25, indicating a potential upside of 40.14%. Given Shutterstock’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.2% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of Shutterstock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shutterstock and Beyond Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $666.69 million 4.94 $71.77 million $2.71 33.24 Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 1.07 -$10.42 million N/A N/A

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 13.48% 23.73% 13.70% Beyond Commerce -201.29% N/A -49.61%

Volatility and Risk

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 4.75, meaning that its share price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shutterstock beats Beyond Commerce on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc. engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial. The Other Category segment comprises of webdam. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

