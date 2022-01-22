Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) versus CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Head to Head Review

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) and CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and CorePoint Lodging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments 18.96% 4.10% 1.88% CorePoint Lodging -6.05% -3.27% -1.70%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Retail Opportunity Investments and CorePoint Lodging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments 1 0 2 0 2.33 CorePoint Lodging 0 0 1 0 3.00

Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.90%. CorePoint Lodging has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.48%. Given CorePoint Lodging’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CorePoint Lodging is more favorable than Retail Opportunity Investments.

Volatility and Risk

Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorePoint Lodging has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of CorePoint Lodging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and CorePoint Lodging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments $284.11 million 7.78 $32.01 million $0.45 40.47 CorePoint Lodging $411.00 million 2.22 -$178.00 million ($0.52) -30.08

Retail Opportunity Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CorePoint Lodging. CorePoint Lodging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Opportunity Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats CorePoint Lodging on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

