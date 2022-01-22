Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.09.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,173. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.60%.

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after buying an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,865,000 after buying an additional 84,142 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

