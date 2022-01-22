ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Holdings Cut by Tobam

Tobam lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 24.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in ResMed were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 136.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.50.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $392,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,366 shares of company stock worth $13,685,962. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $235.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

