Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for FB Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FB Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FBK. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

FB Financial stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 27.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

